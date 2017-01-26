Top 25 Capsules

Nigel Williams-Goss scored 25 points as undefeated and third-ranked Gonzaga beat San Diego 79-43 on Thursday night, clearing one obstacle to a possible No. 1 ranking next week.
Johnathan Williams added 13 points and 12 rebounds for Gonzaga (21-0, 9-0 West Coast), which has the nation's longest winning streak at 21 games. The Zags are the nation's last remaining undefeated Division I team.
If Gonzaga can win at Pepperdine on Saturday, the Zags have a good chance of claiming the top spot in the next Top 25 as No. 1 Villanova and No. 2 Kansas lost this week.
Olin Carter III scored 12 points for San Diego (10-11, 3-6), which has lost five straight to Gonzaga.
---
No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 91, VIRGINIA TECH 72
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 26 points and North Carolina hit a season-high 14 3-pointers.
Kennedy Meeks added 15 points and 14 rebounds for the Tar Heels (19-3, 7-1), who have climbed into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with seven straight wins.
UNC led 44-33 by halftime, then ran off 10 straight points midway through the second half to turn this one into a rout.
Seth Allen scored 19 points for the Hokies (15-5, 4-4).
---
No. 19 CINCINNATI 86, No. 24 XAVIER 78
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jacob Evans III scored 21 points and led Cincinnati's second-half surge, ending Xavier's streak of three straight wins in their annual crosstown rivalry game.
The Bearcats (18-2) got their 11th straight win by overcoming Trevon Bluiett's incredible shooting performance — 12 of 15, including 9 of 11 from 3-point range, for a career-high 40 points.
Cincinnati dominated up front, outrebounding Xavier (14-6) 42-18 and scoring 30 second-chance points.
Bluiett tied the school record for 3s in a game.
