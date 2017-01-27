No. 21 DePaul women top Creighton 60-56 in Big East showdown

1:16 Bellefonte Area students run Life Skills Cafe Pause

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:52 Penn State's Cael Sanderson reflects on winning the NCAA Championship

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:21 Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing