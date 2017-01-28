Texas State beats Coastal Carolina 52-50 on Pearson's shot

1:16 Bellefonte Area students run Life Skills Cafe Pause

0:42 Mount Nittany Middle School hosts community clothing drive

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:36 You may now kiss your dinosaur: How one bride surprised her groom

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl