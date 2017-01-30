Eaton helps Dickinson swimming to win on senior day

Sam Eaton’s senior day will be long remembered by the Dickinson College men’s swimmer.
Eaton, a State College graduate, won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2 minutes, 9.48 seconds to help Dickinson to a 115-90 win over Franklin & Marshall in a dual meet Saturday.
Dickinson swept the top three spots in the event.
Swimming
Alex Hillsley (State College, Delaware) was fourth in the 100 backstroke in 52.76 seconds, fourth in the 200 IM in 1:58.40 and swam on the second-place 400 freestyle relay team, which recorded a time of 3:07.96 in a dual meet loss to Towson.
Ian Schrock (State College, Gettysburg) was fifth in the 100 backstroke in 56.17 seconds and sixth in the 100 butterfly in 56.26 in a 135-127 win over Swarthmore.
Kirsten Hillsley (State College, Duquesne) was 13th in the 100 backstroke in 1:09.11, sixth in the 200 breaststroke in 2:29.72 and 19th in the 200 IM in 2:20.35 at the Western Pennsylvania Invitational at Pitt over the weekend.
Carter Hardy (State College, Emory) was fifth in the 200 medley relay in 1:37.76, seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.97 and swam on the second-place 200 freestyle relay team that had a time of 1:26.43 in a dual meet with Georgia, which was won by the Bulldogs.
Hannah Finton (State College, Susquehanna) swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team that had a time of 3:46.61 in a dual meet with Scranton.
Emily Stahl (State College, Juniata) was third in the 500 freestyle, swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay team that had a time of 1:56.26 and was on the second-place 200 medley relay team that was clocked in 2:10 in a dual meet loss to Marywood.
Grace Tothero (State College, Shippensburg) finished seventh in the 400 IM with a time of 4:56.09 and eighth in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:34.60 at Bucknell’s Bison Invite.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) averages 5.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Juniata is 11-8.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) averages 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists as a freshman for Juniata.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) has an 11.3 scoring average and also has 36 rebounds, 23 assists, a block and seven steals. Kutztown is 7-15.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) averages 6.3 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists and has eight steals and seven blocks. Stony Brook is 11-10.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has a 1.8 scoring average, seven steals and two blocks. St. Francis is 11-9.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) has a 5.2 scoring average to go with 31 rebounds, 25 assists, a block and 12 seals. Truman is 16-5.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) has an 8.4 scoring average and a 4.8 rebounding average. She also has three assists, four steals and two blocks. Lock Haven is 7-12.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) averages 7.9 minutes per game for the top-ranked Huskies, who are 20-0. She has a 2.3 scoring average, a 1.4 rebounding average and has eight assists and six steals.
Indoor track
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) was 32nd in the 3,000 meters in 11:04.38 and 17th in the 5,000 in 19:00.73 at the Bison Open at Bucknell.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) was on the 4x400 relay team that was fourth in 3:50.82 at the Villanova Invitational.
Eric Heatwole (State College, Bloomsburg) ran on the distance medley relay team that placed second in 10:56.20 at the Bison Open at Bucknell.
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) ran a 1:56.30 to place 15th in the 800 at the Penn State National Invitational.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 2-15 and the Mountaineers are 2-10.
Comments