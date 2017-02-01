Tussey Mountainback ‘Teaser’ series kicks off Saturday

The Tussey Mountainback’s 2017 Tussey Teaser race series kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday with the Colyer ‘Sno Big Deal 10K. The 10K is an out-and-back covering part of the 10th leg of the Mountainback’s 50-mile course, starting at Colyer Lake.
The free race is designed to give runners a chance to explore to the forest roads of the Mountainback’s course. The Mountainback event, which includes a solo ultramarathon competition as well as a relay for teams of two to eight people, typically attracts runners with a wide range of abilities and experiences.
“For many people this is a good, moderate race for kicking off the running year and checking out the scenic winter forest,” Mountainback race director Mike Casper wrote in an email. With wintry weather in the forecast for the days leading up to the race, Casper noted, “Typically the further part of the course will have some snow because snowfalls tend to linger in the shaded areas of Rothrock State Forest.”
Runners should park at the gravel parking area on Lake Road approximately 1/4 mile north of the Colyer Lake south parking lot, which Casper reported is temporarily closed.
The next race in the series is the Laurel Run Switchbacker 10K at 10 a.m. on March 4. It will take runners up and back down the Mountainback’s first leg, starting from Tussey Ski Area.
The 2017 Tussey Mountainback 50 Mile Relay and Ultramarathon is scheduled for Oct. 8. Online registration opened Tuesday. For more information about the Tussey Teaser series and the Mountainback, see http://tusseymountainback.com.
Local race results
With two of three races run, Andrew Sell leads the Nittany Valley Running Club Indoor Mile Series with the two fastest mile times —4:33.34 in the first meet on Jan. 14 and 4:25.89 in the second on Jan. 27. Justin Wager has the fastest mile of the series so far with a 4:24.99 in the second meet. Rita Marie Concannon leads the women with a 5:46.27 mile in the first meet and 5:43.41 in the second. Megan Marshall ran a 5:22.68 in the second meet for the fastest women’s time of the series so far. Costas Maranas is the masters leader with times of 5:16.66 and 5:18.83.
The second meet also included an Ability Athletes 800-meter wheelchair event in which Ben Hietsch paced Michelle Wheeler to a 2:29.65.
The third and final meet of the 2017 series will start at 5 p.m. Friday in conjunction with the Sykes-Sabok Challenge Cup. It will include the mile as well as a 3,000-meter run. Registration closed on Feb. 1.
Meira Minard was the last woman standing at CJ’s Resolution Challenge on Jan. 7 at R.B. Winter State Park. Minard completed nine 1.6-mile laps under progressively faster cutoff times. Kip Hoffman was the last man standing, completing 10 laps. In the three-hour run, Katie Williams and Kelly Harris both completed 13 laps for a total of 20.8 miles, and Sean Clouser and Tristin Forney were the top men, also completing 13 laps.
Race calendar
▪ Sweetheart 5K, Feb. 11, 11 a.m., State College Borough Building, 234 S. Allen St. Presented by Left Right Repeat. Benefits the Centre County Women’s Resource Center. Prizes for the top runners. Online registration: www.eventbrite.com/e/3rd-annual-sweetheart-5k-runwalk-benefiting-centre-county-womens-resource-center-registration-31002474235.
▪ Run for the Red 5K, March 25, 10 a.m., Penn State IST Building, Burrows St. Benefits the local American Red Cross Chapter through the Penn State Student Red Cross Club. Bring photo ID. Online registration: www.active.com/university-park-pa/running/distance-running-races/run-for-the-red-5k-2017.
▪ Run with the Law 5K, April 1, 3 p.m., State College Borough Building, 234 S. Allen St. Benefits the Center for Alternatives in Community Justice. Online registration: www.active.com/state-college-pa/running/distance-running-races/run-with-the-law-5k-2017. For more information, contact Kelly Mroz at mroz@psu.edu.
▪ FaithCentre 5K and “King of the Hills” 10K, April 8, 10 a.m., Bellefonte Area Middle School. Benefits FaithCentre Food Bank and Pet Food Pantry of Centre County. Open to walkers and runners, dog and family friendly. Awards for the top runners in both races. Online registration: www.faithcentre.info. For more information, contact Nicole Summers at nsummers@faithcentre.info.
▪ NVRC Rodney Myers Memorial Run Around Egg Hill 10 Miler and Relay, April 9, 2:30 p.m., Gregg Township Elementary School, Spring Mills. Solo and two- or three-person relay options. Benefits Penns Valley Area School District track and cross country programs. Website: http://keleitzel.com/egghill. For more information, contact rodneymyersegghill@gmail.com.
Comments