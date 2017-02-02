Sports

February 2, 2017 10:14 PM

Old Dominion wins 3rd straight, beats FIU 64-57

The Associated Press
NORFOLK, Va.

B.J. Stith scored 15 points, Ahmad Caver had 14, and Old Dominion beat Florida International 64-57 on Thursday night for its third straight win.

Stith was 6 of 11 from the floor, Caver was 5 of 11, and both made a pair of 3-pointers. Trey Porter and Zoran Talley added 10 points apiece for Old Dominion (14-8, 7-3 Conference USA), which shot 50 percent from the field.

Donte McGill had 19 points and Michael Kessens 13 to lead FIU (5-17, 1-8).

McGill's jumper gave FIU its last lead, 52-49, with seven minutes left before Old Dominion closed on a 12-5 run. Caver and Talley scored four points each, and Denzell Taylor added a dunk during the stretch. The Monarchs shot 64 percent in the second half while FIU shot 10 of 21 (47.6 percent), but had 10 turnovers.

