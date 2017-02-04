Penn State’s comeback falls short in loss to Rutgers

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene Pause

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:37 Snow causes hazardous driving conditions

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home