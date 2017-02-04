Penn State’s comeback falls short in loss to Rutgers

Penn State came to life during a late run Saturday afternoon.
After trailing for the majority of the game, the Nittany Lions pulled within two points with more than two minutes left.
Payton Banks knocked down a 3-pointer in transition and connected with Mike Watkins on an alley oop to bring the Nittany Lions within four. Tony Carr’s steal and transition layup made it a two-point game.
The Nittany Lions pulled within one point in the final 10 seconds, but Rutgers held on for a 70-68 win at the Bryce Jordan Center.
The Scarlet Knights generated 17 second-chance points, helping them maintain a lead throughout the game. Rutgers guard Corey Sanders finished with 25 points, and Deshawn Freeman added 15 points and eight rebounds to lead the Scarlet Knights to their second Big Ten victory.
Penn State’s Shep Garner scored 24 points on 9 for 13 shooting. Carr had 17 points and went 11 for 13 from the foul line.
Garner carried Penn State in the first half.
The Nittany Lions guard accounted for 15 of the team’s first 18 points. He started 5 for 6 from 3-pointer range, hitting all five from the left side of the court.
He opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers on Penn State’s first two possessions and tried another on its third possession. His third attempt missed, but Garner stayed hot while the rest of his teammates struggled.
On his final 3 of the half, Garner darted to the corner to receive an inbounds pass and fired over Rutgers center C.J. Gettys, pushing his total to 15 points and pulling Penn State within 22-18.
He finished with 17 points in the first half, going 6 for 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from beyond the arc. The rest of the Nittany Lions combined to go 1 for 18 from the field and 0 for 7 from 3-point range, and Rutgers took a 35-29 lead into the break.
Rutgers pushed its lead to 46-36 in the second half before Penn State sliced the deficit to six points on a transition layup by Garner with 13 minutes left.
But Rutgers quickly rebuilt its double-digit lead.
The Scarlet Knights remained ahead by 10 with less than four minutes to play before Penn State started its rally, highlighted by Banks’ 3 and Watkins alley-oop dunk.
Josh Reaves hit a 3-pointer to cut Rutgers’ lead to 69-68. Sanders went 1 for 2 at the foul line to give his team a two-point lead, and Penn State took possession with 5.1 seconds left.
Carr spun into the lane on the game’s final possession, but missed his last-second attempt.
