February 4, 2017 7:28 PM

Mathews, Moran each score 18, lead Lipscomb past NJIT, 87-63

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Garrison Mathews and Nathan Moran each scored 18 points and Lipscomb knocked down 15 3-pointers as the Bisons rolled over NJIT, 87-63 on Saturday.

The Bisons built an 11-point lead in the first half, but NJIT cut the lead to eight early in the second half. Josh Williams and Mathews each drilled 3-pointers and Lipscomb maintained a double-digit advantage for the final 15 minutes.

Mathews and Moran combined to shoot 10 of 20 from 3-point range while the Bisons combined to shoot 30 of 61 from the field, including 15 of 34 from long-range. Lipscomb (15-11, 7-2 Atlantic Sun) opened the game shooting 5 of 18 from beyond the arc, but warmed to the task, closing the game hitting 10 of their last 16.

Abdul Lewis scored 21 points to lead NJIT (9-16, 1-8). Anthony Tarke added another 15 points and Donovan Greer had 11 points off the Highlanders bench.

