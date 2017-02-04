AP Top 25 to undergo more changes after wild Saturday

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State Pause

1:10 Community gets ready for Light Up State College

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:22 Remapping the human mesentery in a way never seen before

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse