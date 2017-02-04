Reid's 3 at buzzer lifts Liberty over Radford 57-54

1:33 Students hold #NotMyPresident protest at Penn State Pause

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

2:20 Crews clean up semitruck crash scene

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:10 Community gets ready for Light Up State College

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

1:07 Light Up State College made possible by grant, community effort

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football