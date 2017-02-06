Hannah Finton helps Susquehanna swim team to victory

State College graduate Hannah Finton helped the Susquehanna women’s swim team defeat Catholic University 175-102 Saturday.
Finton won the 1,000-yard freestyle in 11 minutes, 9.17 seconds and took second in the 500 freestyle in 5:38.98.
The meet closed the regular season for the River Hawks, who will compete in the Landmark Conference Championships later this month.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) averages 5.0 points and 2.3 rebounds. Juniata is 11-10.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) has a 1.4 scoring average and a 1.0 rebound average.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) averages 11.2 points per game and has 40 rebounds, 24 assists, two blocks and eight steals. Kutztown is 8-16.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) has a 6.0 scoring average to go with 48 rebounds, 20 assists, nine steals and nine blocks. Stony Brook is 13-10.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has 15 rebounds, 25 assists and two blocks to go with a 1.8 scoring average. St. Francis is 12-10.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) has a 5.2 scoring average, 33 rebounds, 26 assists, a block and 15 steals. Truman is 17-6.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) averages 8.4 points per game. She has 48 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. Lock Haven is 7-13.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) averages 7.8 minutes for the top-ranked Huskies, who are 22-0 and have won 97 straight. She averages 2.3 points per game and has 26 rebounds, 10 assists and seven steals.
Trey Butterworth (BEA, PSU-Altoona) has four rebounds, three assists and a 1.4 scoring average. Altoona is 11-10.
Swimming
Sam Eaton (State College, Dickinson) won the 200 breaststroke in 2:10.53 and was fifth in the 50 freestyle in 23.48 in a dual meet against Swarthmore.
Megan Duck (Penns Valley, Susquehanna) won the 200 breaststroke in 2:34.06 and was third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.16 against Catholic University.
Seth Erdley (State College, St. Bonaventure) placed fourth in the 200 backstroke in 2:00.52 in a recent dual meet against Niagara.
Indoor track & field
Zach Moody (BEA, Misericordia) was 49th in the 3,000 meters at the Ithaca Blue Bomber Invitational with a time of 9:58.98.
Emma Federinko (Penns Valley, Misericordia) was 29th in the mile at the Blue Bomber Invitational in 5:49.73.
Eric Heatwole (State College, Bloomsburg) ran on the fifth-place distance medley relay team that had a time of 10:23.55 at the Youngstown Invitational.
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) was second in the 1,000 in 2:31.06 at the Youngstown Invitational.
Emma Cousins (State College, Bucknell) was sixth in the 1,000 at Youngstown with a time of 3:01.88.
Wrestling
Cory Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) is 23-8 after losing to Scott Marmoll of Clarion 3-2 in a dual meet last week. It was Hazel’s first action since Jan. 14. Lock Haven is 8-8.
Baseball
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) gave up one hit with six strikeouts in three innings of relief in Millersville’s 8-1 win against Winston Salem State to open the season. The No. 5 Marauders are 3-0.
