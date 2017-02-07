NHL Capsules

Henrik Lundqvist made a season-high 43 saves, Michael Grabner scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night.
Mats Zuccarello and Oscar Lindberg also scored to help the Rangers win for the sixth time in eight games and give coach Alain Vigneault his 600th career victory. Brady Skjei and J.T. Miller each had two assists to help New York beat Anaheim for the fifth straight meeting.
Lundqvist gave up fewer than three goals for the sixth time in his last seven starts, improving to 6-1-0 in that stretch. In this one, he topped the 40 saves he made in a 3-2 win at Philadelphia on Nov. 25.
Jakob Silfverberg scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 16 saves. The Ducks have lost five of their last seven (2-4-1).
CAPITALS 5, HURRICANES 0
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin got his 26th goal of the season, and NHL-leading Washington earned its fourth straight victory.
Brett Connolly, Lars Eller, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Capitals, who picked up their second consecutive shutout. Braden Holtby stopped 23 shots in an easy outing two days after backup Philipp Grubauer made 38 saves in a 5-0 win against Los Angeles.
Holtby's seventh shutout of the season ties him with the Kings' Peter Budaj for the NHL lead.
Carolina goaltender Eddie Lack made 23 saves in his first start since Nov. 6 . He had been plagued by concussion problems.
FLAMES 3, PENGUINS 2, SO
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kris Versteeg scored the only goal in the shootout and Calgary recovered after a furious third-period rally by Pittsburgh.
Chad Johnson stopped 31 shots in regulation and then turned away Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby in the shootout. The Penguins' Kris Letang hit the post on his team's final attempt.
Michael Frolik scored his 13th goal and Micheal Ferland added his eighth as the Flames picked up two valuable points in the crowded chase for one of the final playoff spots in the wide-open Western Conference.
Crosby inched closer to becoming the 86th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points when he assisted on Chris Kunitz's third-period goal for career point No. 998.
SABRES 5, SHARKS 4, OT
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Evander Kane scored 1:05 into overtime, and Buffalo rallied for the win.
Kane scored twice in the game, and the Sabres got three goals in a span of 3:28 to erase San Jose's 4-1 lead. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and assist, while Kyle Okposo and Matt Moulson also scored for Buffalo.
Jack Eichel set up two goals, including Kane's game-winner. Driving up the right wing on a 2-on-1, Eichel slipped a pass through the middle that Kane snapped in before falling headfirst into the end boards. The Sabres rallied from a three-goal deficit to win for the first time since a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Islanders on Dec. 27, 2014.
Joel Ward, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski and Melker Karlsson scored for the Pacific Division-leading Sharks.
