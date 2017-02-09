Albany beats Binghamton 66-54

Sports

BINGHAMTON, N.Y.

David Nichols scored 17 points, Devonte Campbell had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Albany beat Binghamton 66-54 on Thursday night.

Albany closed the first half on a 12-0 spurt to take a 27-20 lead and the run extended to 17-0 early in the second half before Thomas Bruce ended it with a dunk. Binghamton didn't score its 11th point of the second half until the 10:23 mark when the Bearcats trailed by 15.

Binghamton went on an 8-0 run to pull to 59-44 and started to press on defense, but Albany broke it and Travis Charles hit a jumper for a 17-point lead.

Charles scored 14 points, and Joe Cremo added 13 points and seven rebounds for Albany (16-11, 7-5 America East). Cremo and Nichols each made three of the Great Danes' nine 3-pointers.

Timmy Rose scored 14 points for Binghamton (12-15, 3-9) and no other Bearcat scored more than seven.

