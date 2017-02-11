Sports

February 11, 2017 8:45 PM

Jordan Spieth builds a big lead at Pebble Beach

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif.

Jordan Spieth took only 10 putts on the back nine at Pebble Beach and shot a 7-under 65 to open up a six-shot lead going into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Spieth hasn't hit the ball this well since his dominant 2015 season. And he's putting as well as ever, even on the bumpy greens from three days of a pro-am in saturated conditions.

No matter.

With birdies on his last two holes, the last one a pitch that checked up inches from the cup, Spieth completed the three-course rotation in 17-under 198.

Two-time Pebble winner Brandt Snedeker shot a 67 and wound up losing ground. He was six behind.

