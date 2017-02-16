Sports

February 16, 2017 7:20 AM

Arkansas' season opener at War Memorial moved to a Thursday

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Arkansas' season opener for football — and only game in Little Rock next season — has been moved to a Thursday night.

The university announced Wednesday that Arkansas' season opener against Florida A&M will be played Thursday, Aug. 31, at War Memorial Stadium. The game had originally been set for Saturday, Sept. 2.

Arkansas says the game will be aired on the Southeastern Conference Network. Athletic director Jeff Long says opening the season on a Thursday night with a televised game was "an exciting opportunity."

It's the first time since 2001 that Arkansas opens its season on Thursday night.

