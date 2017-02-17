TCU drops Penn State baseball in season opener

The Penn State baseball team dropped its season opener Friday night 6-3 to No. 1 Texas Christian.
Jared Janczyk and a pair of relievers pitched a three-hitter for the Horned Frogs. Janczyk struck out six, walked one and gave up two of the hits.
The Nittany Lions scored all of their runs in the seventh inning, loading the bases on a hit batter, walk and single. A fielder’s choice by Willie Burger with an error brought in one run, a Jordan Bowersox RBI single plated another and another fielder’s choice by Conlin Hughes added the third run.
Overshadowed was a combined two-hitter by Penn State pitchers. Sal Biasi took the loss, striking our seven and walking four while allowing one hit over 3 2/3 innings. Dakota Forsyth, Tom Mullin and Blake Hodgens finished the effort, allowing two runs and one hit the rest of the way.
An error and RBI groundout led to the first two TCU runs, an RBI fielder’s choice and passed ball led to two more runs in the fourth and a Connor Wanhanen two-run single took care of the scoring in the sixth.
The teams tangle again at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Comments