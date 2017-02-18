Sports

February 18, 2017 8:35 PM

Haney's 7 3s power LMU over Pepperdine 82-61

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Steven Haney tied a career high with seven 3s and scored 25 points, and Loyola Marymount made 16 of 28 from long range en route to an 82-61 win over Pepperdine on Saturday.

Haney finished 7 of 12 from beyond the arc, Brandon Brown went 4 of 5 to finish with 14 points, and Buay Tuach made 3 of 6 and scored 13 points for the Lions (13-14, 6-10 West Coast).

LMU led 36-32 at halftime, but Pepperdine cut it to 36-35 on Jonathan Allen's free throw and a Nolan Taylor jumper. The Lions made 9 of 14 3-pointers in the second half (64.3 percent), including Kelvin Amayo's 3 with 11:59 left for a 51-39 lead, and the advantage would stay in the double digits thereafter.

Lamond Murray Jr. led the Waves (9-19, 5-11) with 18 points, Taylor added 17 and Jeremy Major 13.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

View more video

Sports Videos