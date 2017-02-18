Sports

February 18, 2017 10:29 PM

Northwestern State rallies to beat Nicholls 80-78

The Associated Press
THIBODAUX, La.

Tra'von Joseph scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds and Northwestern State snapped a six-game skid, rallying in the second half to beat Nicholls 80-78 on Saturday night.

Joseph was 6 of 10 from the floor and 5 of 5 from the line for the Demons (10-15, 4-10 Southland). Ishmael Lane added 17 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Iziahiah Sweeney and Josh Boyd had 11 points apiece.

Nicholls led 48-37 at the break and was up 66-59 with 8:04 to go in the second half, but Northwestern State battled back to take a 76-75 lead on a Sweeny jumper with 2:12 to play. Joseph sank a jumper to make it 80-78 with five seconds left to clinch the win for the Demons.

Stevie Repichowski scored 20 points to lead the Colonels (12-15, 5-9), who have lost four of their last five.

