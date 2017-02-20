Sam Eaton sets 2 swim records for Dickinson

It was a record-breaking weekend for former State College swimmer Sam Eaton.
Swimming in the Centennial Conference Championships for Dickinson, Eaton broke a pair of school records.
In the 200-yard breaststroke preliminaries, he swam a time of 2 minutes, 5.67 secodns to set the mark. He went on to place second in 2:05.79 in the finals. In the prelims of the 100 breaststroke, he set a new mark with a time of 57.39 and went on to place sixth in the finals in 58.11.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) is averaging 4.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists. Juniata is 13-12 and is hoping to qualify for the ECAC tournament.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) averages 1.2 points per game.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) has an 11.1 scoring average with 47 rebounds, 30 assists, two blocks and 13 steals. Kutztown is 11-17.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) has a 6.4 scoring average, 35 rebounds, 25 assists, 11 steals and 10 blocks. Stony Brook is 19-10.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has averaged 1.5 poins per game and has 18 rebounds, 26 assists, nine steals and two blocks. St. Francis is 13-13.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) is averaging 5.0 points per game to go with 42 rebounds, 32 assists, a block and 17 steals. Truman is 20-7.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) is averaging 8.4 points per game and has three assists, four steals, two blocks and 48 rebounds. Lock Haven is 9-15.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) averages 2.3 points per game with 34 rebounds, 10 assists, eight seals and plays an average of 8.1 minutes per game for the top-ranked Huskies (26-0).
Trey Butterworth (BEA, PSU-Altoona) has four rebounds, a steal and an 11.0 scoring average. Altoona is done for the year with a 13-12 record.
Swimming
Ian Schrock (State College, Gettysburg) placed 11th in the B final of the 100 breaststroke in 53.77 and swam on the 200 freestyle relay team that won the consolation finals in 1:26.09 at the Centennial Conference championships.
Hannah Finton (State College, Susquehanna) placed fourth in the 1,650 in the Landmark Conference Championships.
Indoor track & field
Kylie Orndorf (Penns Valley, Juniata) placed 15th in the weight throw with a 36-foot, 11 1/4-inche (11.26-meter) effort in the Susquehanna Invitational.
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) was on the 4x800 relay team that placed third in the Patriot League championships with a time of 7:33.13, the fifth-fastest time in school history.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) was second in the 400 in 58.25 and third in the 200 in 26.26 at the Princeton Invitational.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 2-18 and West Virginia is 3-11.
Softball
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefone, UMass-Lowell) is 1 for 9 with a double. Lowell is off to a 1-3 start.
McKenzie Burge (Philipsburg-Osceola, St. Francis) is hitting .200 with a double and two RBIs. St. Francis is 8-2.
Baseball
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) has worked one-third of an inning and allowed two hits, six runs, all earned, walked four and struck out none. Juniata is 0-2.
Mark Curtis (P-O, Shippensburg) has worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed nine hits, six runs, all earned, walked one and struck out one. Shippensburg is 0-2.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) is 1-0 with an 0.00 ERA. In four innings he has allowed two hits, no runs, walked two and struck out eight. Millersville is 5-2.
