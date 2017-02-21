On cusp of playoff spot, Islanders head on long road trip

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017 Pause

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:06 Football players bring smiles to Four Diamond families

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:22 Coach Franklin on 4-star recruit Thorpe: 'He's an offensive linemen with a nastiness to him'

1:54 Coach Franklin discusses 2016 season's impact on National Signing Day

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win