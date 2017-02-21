Cline's 3-pointers lift No. 14 Purdue over Penn State

1:54 Thon reveals fundraising total for 2017 Pause

1:24 The Keim's Thon Family Carnival

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:43 Avoid Tanning Beds to Prevent Skin Cancer

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

1:04 Protesters gather before McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg