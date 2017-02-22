Sports

February 22, 2017 11:48 PM

Penn State sophomore earns two national weekly honors in men’s lacrosse

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State sophomore attackman Grant Ament earned national recognition this week as both the Alpha Lacrosse National Player of the Week, presented by Inside Lacrosse, and the USILA/BSN Sports D1 Lacrosse Player of the Week.

Ament is the first Nittany Lion to ever earn either honor.

The sophomore recorded a career-best six goals and three assists Saturday during a 20-10 victory over Cornell. Nationally, it was the second-best performance of the year behind Duke’s Justin Guterding, who posted 10 points against Cleveland State.

No. 9 Penn State will next travel to Villanova for a game 11 a.m. Saturday.

Related content

Sports

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Penn State football team shows off dance skills at Thon

View more video

Sports Videos