Penn State sophomore earns two national weekly honors in men’s lacrosse

Penn State sophomore attackman Grant Ament earned national recognition this week as both the Alpha Lacrosse National Player of the Week, presented by Inside Lacrosse, and the USILA/BSN Sports D1 Lacrosse Player of the Week.
Ament is the first Nittany Lion to ever earn either honor.
The sophomore recorded a career-best six goals and three assists Saturday during a 20-10 victory over Cornell. Nationally, it was the second-best performance of the year behind Duke’s Justin Guterding, who posted 10 points against Cleveland State.
No. 9 Penn State will next travel to Villanova for a game 11 a.m. Saturday.
Comments