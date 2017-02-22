Penn State women’s soccer recruiting class finishes No. 4 nationally

The Penn State women’s soccer team welcomed five new players as part of its 2017 recruiting class, which was ranked No. 4 in the nation according to TopDrawerSoccer.com.
Signing Day for women’s soccer was Feb. 1. But Penn State officially announced its class Wednesday.
The Nittany Lions’ signees include Kerry Abello (Batavia, Ill.), Casey Ballow (Ijamsville, Md.), Shea Moyer (Wyomissing, Pa.), Frankie Tagliaferri (Colts Neck, N.J.) and Emma Thomson (Park Ridge, Ill.).
Tagliaferri was the headliner of the class, as she was ranked as the nation’s fifth-best overall prospect. She was also named the 2015 USA Today National Player of the Year.
“After I visited Penn State for the first time, I knew exactly why they call it Happy Valley,” Tagliaferri said in a news release. “I can’t wait to call Penn State my home for not only the next four years, but for the rest of my life.”
