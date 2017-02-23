Sports

FGCU tops Stetson 80-70 to clinch top seed in Atlantic Sun

The Associated Press
FORT MYERS, Fla.

Zach Johnson had 24 points and Florida Gulf Coast made all 10 free throws in the final minute for an 80-70 win over Stetson on Thursday night.

Brandon Goodwin added 18 point and eight assists, and Rayjon Tucker scored 12 for the Eagles (23-7, 12-2 Atlantic Sun). Derick Newton led the Hatters (11-20, 3-11) with 16 on 5-of-17 shooting.

The Hatters had a 14-5 run that pushed them to a 62-60 lead with 5:16 left. But FGCU took the lead for good on its next possession with Johnson's 3-pointer. Johnson hit another and later capped the 10-1 run with a dunk to make it 70-63 with 56 seconds left.

There will be a rematch on Monday. FGCU clinched the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament and will face eighth-seeded Stetson.

