NHL Capsules

0:26 Police respond to reported shooting Pause

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

0:21 Crews work at scene of fatal I-80 crash

2:30 Ashton Kutcher testifies on efforts to end human trafficking

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:52 Penn State wrestlers make it look easy against No. 10 Illinois

1:22 Coach Franklin on 4-star recruit Thorpe: 'He's an offensive linemen with a nastiness to him'