State College's Clayton Leidy controls Bald Eagle Area's Garrett Giedroc in the 106 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Leidy won by decision, 1-0.
State College's Adam Stover controls Altoona's Jordan Wagner in the 126 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Stover won by fall at 1:23.
Bald Eagle Area's Garrett Rigg holds Bellefonte's Nathaniel Wert in the 126 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Ring won by major decision, 13-3.
Bellefonte's Brock Port pulls the legs out from Mifflin County's Brian Smink in the 145 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Port won by fall, 1:00.
Bellefonte's Brock Port pins Mifflin County's Brian Smink in the 145 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House.
Bald Eagle Area's Seth Koleno controls Bellefonte's Cameron Coppola in the 138 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Koleno won by tech fall at 3:22.
Bald Eagle Area's Gage McClenahan trips up Philipsburg-Osceola's Tristan Beauseignuer in the 145 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. McClenahan won by fall at 2:21.
Philispsburg-Osceola's Ian Klinger controls Bellefonte's Lukas McClure in the 160 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Klinger won by fall at 3:59.
Bellefonte's Chase Gardner controls Bald Eagle Area's Richard Taylor in the 152 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Garnder won by fall at 3:00.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Kyle Taylor controls Mifflin County's Austin Haubrick in the 170 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Haubrick won the bout.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Micah Sidorick pins Mifflin County's Hunter Wagner in the 220 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House.
State College's Pete Haffner pins Hollidaysburg's Josh Lynn in the 220 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House.
Bellefonte's Keegan Rothrock controls Mifflin County's Logan Wise in the 132 pound semifinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Rothrock won by decision, 3-0.
Bellefonte's Ryan Smith and State College's Jacob Pammer grapple in the 120 pound semifinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Pammer won by decision, 1-0.
Bald Eagle Area's Aleck Nyman fends off Bellefonte's Alex Coppola in the 113 pound semifinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Nyman won in overtime, 5-3.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Chase Chapman controls Mifflin County's Christian Fisher in the 106 pound semi-finals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Chapman was injured during the match.
Bellefonte's Brock Port controls Central Mountain's Colton Weaver in the 145 pound semifinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Port won but decision, 12-2.
Bald Eagle Area's Garrett Ring pins Central Mountain's Seth Andrus in the 126 pound semifinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Nyman won in overtime, 5-3.
State College's Drew Linnes pins Bald Eagle Area's Kurt Hall in the 285 pound quarterfinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Levi Hughes and Bald Eagle Area's Seth Koleno wrestle in the 138 pound semifinals during the District 6 AAA wrestling championships on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at the Altoona Field House. Koleno won by decision.
