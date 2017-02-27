Jenna Altomare earns PSAC honor for Kutztown basketball

Jenna Altomare was named the PSAC Athlete of the Week for her performance last week for the Kutztown women’s basketball team.
The State College graduate averaged 20.5 points per game for two games and hit 9 of 14 3-point shots, giving her the school’s career record of 195 3-pointers. She also stands third on the single-season 3-point list with 68 this year. She also made all 10 of her free throw attempts last week.
For the season, she is averaging 11.8 points and has 50 rebounds, 31 assists, two blocks and 15 steals. Kutztown had a 13-17 record entering Monday’s first-round PSAC tournametn game with Millersville.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) averages 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. Juniata (13-12) was selected for the ECAC tournament Monday and will face Westminster in its opening game Wednesday.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) averages 1.2 points per game.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) has a 5.9 scoring average and has 60 rebounds, 26 assists, 11 steals and 10 blocks. Stony Brook (17-12) will take on Binghamton in an American East quarterfinal game Wednesday.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has a 1.4 scoring average and has 19 rebounds, 26 assists, nine seals and two blocks. St. Francis is 15-13.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) is averaging 5.9 points per game to go with 47 rebounds, 39 assists, a block and 18 steals. Truman State is 21-8.
Jalyn Shelton-Burleigh (State College, Lock Haven) is averaging 8.4 points per game and has 48 rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. Lock Haven finished its season with a 10-16 record.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) averages 8.3 minutes of playing time and has a 2.4 scoring average and has 37 rebounds, 11 assists and eight steals. The No. 1 Huskies (28-0) had a win streak of 103 straight games entering their regular-season finale against South Florida on Monday night.
Swimming
Sam Eaton (State College, Dickinson) received honorable mention on the All-Centennial Conference team and was also named to the conference’s All-Sportsmanship team.
Indoor track & field
Kylie Orndorf (Penns Valley, Juniata) was seventh in the Landmark Conference meet in the shot put with a 32-foot, 10 1/4-inch (10.02 meters) effort. She also placed 10th in the weight throw with a with a 35-1 1/4 (10.70-meter) throw.
Eric Heatwole (State College, Bloomsburg) ran on the 4x800-meter relay team that placed fourth in a school-record time of 7 minutes, 57.66 seconds at the PSAC meet.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) is 2-20 and West Virginia is 4-12.
Baseball
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) has a 9.00 ERA. In four innings he has given up nine hits and seven runs, four earned, walked three and struck out four. Altoona is 1-3.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 0-1 with an 0.00 ERA. He has pitched two innings and given up a hit, four runs, none earned, walked five and struck out one.
Caleb Pepperday (Philipsburg-Osceola, Juniata) has worked 3 2/3 innings and allowed four hits and eight runs, six earned, while walking four and striking out three. Juniata is 0-6.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) has pitched 2 2/3 innings and has a 1-0 record with a 6.75 ERA. He has given up a hit, two runs, both earned, walked four and struck out two. Morehead State is 5-3.
Softball
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting .222 with a run scored, four hits, two doubles, a homer and two RBIs. Lowell is 3-5.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .250 with a run scored, two hits and two RBIs. St. Francis is 10-5.
Lacrosse
Olivia Stahl (State College, Savannah College of Art and Design) scored a goal in the No. 2 Bees’ 13-11 upset of No. 1 Davenport.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has played in all four games for the Middies. Navy is 3-1.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has taken two shots for the Explorers. LaSalle is 1-1.
Caroline Friberg (State College, Drexel) has one assist. Drexel is 2-1.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has played in two games. Marymount is 3-0.
