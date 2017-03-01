Xday's State Playoff Scores

County Line 63, Alpena 43
Guy-Perkins 102, Dermott 73
Marvell 74, Bay 51
E. Poinsett Co. 69, Foreman 46
Lavaca 47, Blevins 40
Marked Tree 52, England 44
Charleston 72, Junction City 44
Jessieville 55, Centerpoint 49
Paris 72, McGehee 65
Bauxite 56, Huntsville 40
Pottsville 72, West Side-Greers Ferry 64
Pulaski Robinson 66, Trumann 56
Harrison 84, Greene Co. Tech 52
Maumelle 100, Forrest City 71
Morrilton 72, Blytheville 58
Jacksonville 75, Lake Hamilton 59
Marion 51, Sheridan 49, 2OT
Pine Bluff 38, Benton 35
Conway 48, Fayetteville 34
LR Central 60, Bentonville 55
Acorn 65, Omaha 56
Bay 49, Nemo Vista 41
Mount Vernon Enola 47, Izard County 29
Caddo Hills 47, Conway Christian 45
Carlisle 57, Harmony Grove 42
Hector 57, Brinkley 52, 2OT
Charleston 45, Prescott 40
Greenland 58, Junction City 42
Jessieville 62, Genoa Central 48
Cent Ark Christian 62, Dumas 41
Ozark 54, Dollarway 20
Pottsville 36, Lonoke 34
Farmington 60, Batesville 55
Harrison 56, Paragould 36
Valley View 51, Alma 41
El Dorado 57, LR Hall 34
Russellville 50, Searcy 33
West Memphis 52, Greenwood 46
Conway 73, Har-Ber 44
FS Northside 62, Bentonville 51
Springdale 49, Cabot 46, OT
