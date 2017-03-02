Women's Top 25 Capsules

Myisha Hines-Allen and Asia Durr each scored 17 points and No. 14 Louisville beat Clemson 68-46 on Thursday in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday.
Louisville (26-6) will face No. 17 North Carolina State in the quarterfinals Friday.
Nelly Perry had 11 points for Clemson (15-16).
NO. 16 MIAMI 87, GEORGIA TECH 71
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Keyona Hayes scored 16 points and Miami beat Georgia Tech in the second round of the ACC Tournament.
Adrienne Motley added 15 points for the Hurricanes (22-7). They will play the Syracuse-North Carolina winner in the quarterfinals. Kaylan Pugh scored 21 points for the Yellow Jackets (17-14).
