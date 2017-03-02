Sports

March 2, 2017 11:24 PM

Davis' 25 pts sparks No. Colorado past Portland St, 87-84

The Associated Press
GREELEY, Colo.

Jordan Davis scored 25 points, including the game-winning layup with 15 seconds left, and Northern Colorado survived to beat Portland State 87-84 on Thursday night.

Northern Colorado (10-18, 6-11 Big Sky) held an 81-76 lead with three minutes left. But Portland State rallied, scoring eight of the next 10 points, capped by a Zach Gengler 3, for an 84-83 lead with 1:32 left.

Three possessions later, Davis went coast-to-coast and finished at the rim to reclaim an 85-84 lead for the Bears. The Vikings had a shot to win, but Calaen Robinson missed a jumper.

Kai Edwards added 18 points for Northern Colorado, while DJ Mile and Jonah Radebaugh chipped in 12 apiece. The Bears shot 57.9 percent and held a 41-31 edge in rebounding.

Gengler led Portland State (14-14, 7-10) with 19 points. Brandon Hollins added 14 for the Vikings.

