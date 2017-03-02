Late 3 gives Iowa win over mistake-prone No. 11 Wisconsin

Jordan Bohannon hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 9 seconds left, and Iowa capitalized on No. 22 Wisconsin's sloppy final few minutes with a 7-0 run to beat the Badgers 59-57 on Thursday night.
After Ethan Happ missed two free throws that could have sealed the win for Wisconsin, Iowa's Peter Jok missed a jumper in the lane.
But Cordell Pemsl corralled the offensive rebound and Bohannon hit the 3 from the left wing, stunning the crowd at the Kohl Center after Wisconsin led by nine with 4:15 left.
The Hawkeyes (17-13, 9-8 Big Ten) have won two straight road games as they try to improve their postseason resume.
The Badgers (22-8, 11-6) lost their third straight game, going scoreless for the final 3:12. Iowa forced turnovers on consecutive Wisconsin inbounds passes in that stretch, converting each mistake into baskets to set up Bohannon's game-winner.
Bohannon finished with 11 points.
Bronson Koenig led the Badgers with 19 points. Nigel Hayes added 10 points, eight after playing more aggressively in the second half.
But Iowa set the tone over the final few minutes with steals and offensive rebounds.
Jok was held to eight points on 2-of-10 shooting. Nicholas Baer had 12 points in the first half on 4-of-4 shooting from 3-point range, finishing with a season-high 14 points.
BIG PICTURE
Iowa: The Hawkeyes followed an impressive 14-point win at No. 24 Maryland with another good showing away from Iowa City after having won just once on the road until last week.
Wisconsin: Coach Greg Gard's team had more maddening stretches of offensive futility, going scoreless for 6-plus minutes late in the first half and falling behind by seven at halftime. Offense has been a problem for much of the second half of Big Ten play as big man Happ adjusts to facing more double-teams, while Koenig and Hayes are among players who have faced nagging injuries.
UP NEXT
Iowa: Wraps up the regular season by hosting Penn State on Sunday.
Wisconsin: Hosts Minnesota in regular-season finale on Sunday, a game that could have implications for seeding in the Big Ten Tournament.
___
More AP college basketball: www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments