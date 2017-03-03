Hellebuyck stops 29 shots, Jets beat Blues 3-0

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser Pause

0:50 Penn State hockey fans throw teddy bears on the ice

0:56 Visionese gives you a different perspective

1:01 Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan appears with ‘House of Cards’ star Michael Kelly in opioid epidemic awareness video

4:39 Thon brings energy, kindness and inspiration to Four Diamond Families

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

1:26 Watch highlights from Penn State's win

3:47 Penn State freshman improvises 'If I Ain’t Got You'

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest