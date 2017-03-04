Sports

March 4, 2017 8:14 PM

Morse, Youngstown St beat Oakland in Horizon League quarters

The Associated Press
DETROIT

Cameron Morse hit Jorden Kaufman for the winning layup at the buzzer as No. 9 seed Youngstown State beat top-seeded Oakland 81-80 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Horizon League tournament.

Morse finished with 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists and Kaufman had a career-high 22 points and 10 rebounds — his third consecutive and sixth career double-double.

A 3-pointer by Sherron Dorsey-Walker and then a short jumper by Jalen Hayes gave Oakland (24-7) an 80-79 lead with 46 seconds left. Morse missed a 3 on the other end but, after the ball went out of bounds off Youngstown State, Dorsey-Walker threw the inbound pass away and the Penguins took possession. Morse missed a jumper, got his own offensive rebound and missed another before Hayes secured it for the Golden Grizzlies and was fouled with 11 seconds left. After Hayes, a 71.5 percent free-throw shooter this season, missed the front end of the one-and-one, Morse rose up and, as the defense converged, hit Kaufman in the lane for the wide-open winner.

Hayes had 27 points and 13 rebounds, Martez Walker scored 22 and Dorsey-Walker added 16 with eight assists for Oakland.

Youngstown State will face fifth-seeded Wright State or No. 4 seed Northern Kentucky in the semifinals on Monday.

