State College’s Kanaskie helps Truman State make NCAA tournament

The Truman State men’s basketball team is headed to the NCAA Division II tournament for the first time since 2006 and State College grad Kyle Kanaskie played a key role.
Kanaskie is averaging 5.6 points per game and also has 50 rebounds, 40 assists, a block and 22 steals. He also is making 51.9 percent of his 3-pointers and 81 percent of his free throws.
The Bulldogs (22-9) will go into the Midwest Regional as the seventh seed and will take on second-seeded Ferris State on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.
Basketball
Dennis Fisher (Bald Eagle Area, Juniata) finished his collegiate career with a 5.0 scoring average and averaged 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Juniata finished at 13-13.
Zach Engle (Penns Valley, Juniata) had a 1.2 scoring average during his freshman year. Juniata lost to Westminster 71-57 in the ECAC tournament.
Jenna Altomare (State College, Kutztown) finished with an 11.8 scoring average, 55 rebounds, 33 assists, two blocks and 16 steals. Kutztown had a season record of 13-18.
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) has a 5.8 scoring average and a 4.9 rebound average. He has 19 assists, 12 steals and 14 blocks. Stony Brook is 18-12 and will play Albany in the American East Conference semifinals.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) has a 1.3 scoring average with 20 rebounds, nine steals and two blocks. St. Francis is 16-14 and waiting for a bid to the Women’s Basketball Invitational.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) has played in 27 games and averages 2.3 points. She has 38 rebounds, 12 assists and nine steals. The Huskies (31-0) took a 106-game win streak into Monday night’s AAC championship game against South Florida.
Indoor track & field
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) ran on the 4x800-meter relay team that placed fifth in the IC4A meet in 7 minutes, 34.03 seconds, earning All-Conference honors.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) ran on the 4x400 relay team that placed ninth in the ECAC meet in 3:49.90.
Wrestling
Ty Millward (State College, West Virginia) finished his season at 2-20 while West Virginia closed at 4-12.
Cory Hazel (Penns Valley, Lock Haven) went 1-2 in the EWL tournament and finished the season with a record of 25-12.
Ed Hockenberry (BEA, Bloomsburg) was inducted into the Eastern Wrestling League (EWL) Hall of Fame on Saturday night. Hockenberry, a 2001 Bloomsburg graduate, is fifth in school history with 121 victories, sixth in career winning percentage (.834), fifth in career pins (35), was the 2001 EWL champion at 157 pounds and the 2000 EWL dual meet points champion.
Baseball
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 2-0 with a 6.97 ERA. In 10 1/3 innings he has allowed 17 hits, 11 runs, eight earned, walked four and struck out seven.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA. In 6 innings he has allowed three hits, nine runs, four earned, walked 12 and struck out four. Altoona is 4-4.
Mark Curtis (Philipsburg-Osceola, Shippensburg) is 0-3 with a 10.64 ERA. He has allowed 19 hits, 18 runs, 13 earned, waked eight and struck out 12 in 11 innings. Shippensburg is 2-8.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) has a 24.92 ERA. In 4 1/3 innings he has allowed six hits and 14 runs, 12 earned, while walking 12 and striking out three.
Ty Hall (State College, Clarion) is hitless in one at-bat. Clarion is 1-2.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) is 1-0 with a 13.50 ERA. He has worked 4 innings and has allowed three hits and six runs, all earned, while walking five and striking out five. Morehead State is 7-5.
Softball
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU-Altoona) has one RBI.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .125 with a run, a hit, a double and two RBIs. In the circle she is 2-0 with an 0.74 ERA. In 19 innings she has allowed 16 hits, three runs, two earned, walked 10 and struck out 12.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .091 with one hit — a triple.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is 0-1 with a 17.50 ERA She has given up four hits, five runs all earned, and walked one. Altoona is 2-3.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .267 with four singles.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting .222 with a run, four hits, two doubles, a homer and two RBIs. Lowell is 3-5.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .167 with a run, two hits, a double and two RBIs. St. Francis is 16-8.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) is hitting .429 with four runs scored, three hits and two stolen bases. Juniata is 2-0.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a .375 average with two runs scored, three hits, five RBIs and two stolen bases.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) is hitless in three at-bats.
Lacrosse
Olivia Stahl (State College, Savannah College of Art and Design) is a starter on the nation’s No. 1-ranked team NAIA Division I team (3-0).
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has started all six games on defense. Navy is 4-2.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has played in two games and taken two shots.
Caroline Friberg (State College, Drexel) has one assist in two games. Drexel is 3-2.
Comments