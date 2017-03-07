Sports

March 7, 2017 10:03 PM

Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight shutout as Jackets blank Devs

By MITCH STACY AP Sports Writer
COLUMBUS, Ohio

Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves for his third consecutive shutout and the Columbus Blue Jackets handed the New Jersey Devils their eighth straight loss with a 2-0 victory on Tuesday night.

Bobrovsky shut out the Devils for the second time in three days as he made 20 saves in a 3-0 win on Sunday.

Tuesday's shutout was his career-high sixth this season. Bobrovsky has not allowed a goal since the Canadiens' Alex Galchenyuk scored in overtime on Feb. 28.

Oliver Bjorkstrand and Cam Atkinson scored third-period goals for Columbus, which leads Pittsburgh by two points for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

