San Diego St. outscores UNLV 12-2 in OT for MWC tourney win

UNLV's Jalen Poyser
5) and San Diego State's Matt Shrigley go after a loose ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
San Diego State's Matt Shrigley
20) runs by his bench after sinking a 3-point shot during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
San Diego State's Jeremy Hemsley raises his arms to the crowd during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
San Diego State's D'Erryl Williams lies on the court after an injury during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
San Diego State head coach Steve Fisher instructs his team during overtime of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies instructs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against San Diego State in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
UNLV's Christian Jones shoots as San Diego State's Valentine Izundu defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
UNLV's Troy Baxter Jr., right, shoots as San Diego State's Valentine Izundu defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
UNLV's Jovan Mooring passes under the hoop as San Diego State's Valentine Izundu defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
San Diego State's Zylan Cheatham reacts to a call during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas. San Diego State defeated UNLV 62-52 in overtime.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
San Diego State's D'Erryl Williams, left, and UNLV's Jovan Mooring reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
UNLV's Jovan Mooring shoots as San Diego State's Jeremy Hemsley defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
San Diego State's Valentine Izundu dunks during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against UNLV in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
San Diego State's Montaque Gill-Caesar, of Canada, shoots over UNLV's Jovan Mooring, left, and Uche Ofoegbu during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
San Diego State's Zylan Cheatham shoots as UNLV's Christian Jones defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Las Vegas.
Isaac Brekken
AP Photo
Comments