NHL Capsules

Jonathan Bernier made 43 saves for his 100th NHL win, and Anaheim Ducks cooled off the Chicago Blackhawks with a 1-0 victory Thursday night.
Corey Perry scored in the second as Anaheim ended Chicago's seven-game winning streak despite being outshot 43-26 on the night.
Corey Crawford stopped 25 shots for the Blackhawks. They lost for the second time in their last 14.
Bernier's second shutout this season and 14th of his career helped the Ducks pull ahead of idle Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division. Bernier made his sixth straight start with John Gibson sidelined by a lower-body injury.
Perry stopped a 10-game scoring drought with his 12th goal at 17:44. He hadn't connected since scoring twice on Feb. 9 at Buffalo.
LIGHTNING 4, WILD 1
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov scored two goals, the first on a power play less than seven minutes into the game, and Tampa Bay beat Minnesota.
Kucherov assisted a goal by Andrej Sustr, giving him nine goals and eight assists in his last eight games. Victor Hedman also scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. Vasilevskiy is 4-0-1 since the trade of Ben Bishop to Los Angeles, and the Lightning are 9-2-3 in their last 14 games.
Marco Scandella scored for Minnesota with 3:58 remaining, only the Wild's second goal in regulation in their last three games. Western Conference-leading Minnesota has lost three of four for the first time since early December. The loss also broke the Wild's streak of 10 straight wins after a loss.
FLAMES 5, CANADIENS 0
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Brian Elliott had 24 saves for his first shutout of the season, Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and three assists, and Calgary beat Montreal for its eighth consecutive victory.
Gaudreau has 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) during the Flames' streak. It's the longest streak for Calgary since it also won eight in a row in November 2005.
Mark Giordano, Sean Monahan, Michael Stone and Micheal Ferland also scored.
Montreal had won six in a row.
HURRICANES 4, RANGERS 3
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Rookie Sebastian Aho scored the go-ahead power-play goal with 7:32 remaining in Carolina's comeback victory over New York.
Aho also scored the tying goal with 10:56 to play and added an assist. Jeff Skinner also scored, Valentin Zykov had a goal in his first NHL game, and Cam Ward made a season-best 40 saves.
Mika Zibanejad scored two power-play goals, and Chris Kreider added a power-play goal and an assist for the short-handed Rangers. They were without injured goalie Henrik Lundqvist and winger Rick Nash.
SENATORS 3, COYOTES 2, OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored his second goal of the game 40 seconds into overtime to lift Ottawa past Arizona for its fifth straight victory.
Karlsson tied it at 2 midway through the third. Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored, and Mike Condon made 39 saves.
Brendan Perlini and Lawson Crouse scored for Arizona.
MAPLE LEAFS 4, FLYERS 2
TORONTO (AP) — Frederik Andersen made 36 saves, Tyler Bozak had a goal and an assist and Toronto beat Philadelphia.
William Nylander, Mitch Marner and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs. They have won two straight after dropping five in a row.
Wayne Simmonds and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Flyers.
AVALANCHE 3, DEVILS 2
DENVER (AP) — Francois Beauchemin scored with 1:14 left to lift Colorado past New Jersey and hand the Devils their ninth straight loss.
Nathan MacKinnon and Rene Bourque also scored for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard had 25 saves. Taylor Hall and Stefan Noesen scored for New Jersey, and Cory Schneider stopped 19 shots.
Comments