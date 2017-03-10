Hull Western Christian beats Pella Christian for 2A title

Jesse Jansma scored 22 points, Ben Gesink added 21 and Hull Western Christian beat Pella Christian 62-50 Friday night to win its second straight Class 2A state championship and third in four years.
It was the ninth title overall for Western Christian (24-2), tying Davenport Central for the most in state history. And coach Bill Harmsen became the first to coach state championship teams in boys and girls basketball at the same school.
Harmsen, in his first season as the boys coach, guided the Western Christian girls to three titles.
Kenden Veenstra led Pella Christian (22-5) with 12 points, Levi Jungling scored 11 and David Kacmarynski had nine points and 10 rebounds.
The championship continued an outstanding school year for the Wolfpack, who also won state titles in volleyball, football and girls basketball.
Western Christian faced its final two games without four suspended players, including two starters, but it didn't matter.
The Wolfpack routed Camanche 94-44 in the semifinals, then never trailed against Pella Christian, though they had to fend off the Eagles down the stretch after leading by as many as nine.
But each time the Eagles threatened, the Wolfpack had an answer.
When Pella Christian drew to 50-48 on Veenstra's bucket inside, Gesink drove for a basket, then sank two free throws. When Jungling's steal and layup made it a four-point game with 1:10 remaining, the Wolfpack went 6-for-8 at the free throw line to wrap it up.
Jansma and Gesink combined for Western's first 25 points as the Wolfpack shot 61 percent in the first half, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range. They cooled off in the second half but still made enough plays to give school its 38th state championship in a team sport.
