Boeser's goal lifts North Dakota past St. Cloud St. 5-2

Brock Boeser returned to the lineup and scored the game-winning goal as North Dakota opened the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs with a 5-2 win over St. Cloud State.
Boeser, who had been sidelined for two games with an injury, scored on the power play at 16:27 of the second period Friday.
Boeser, Rhett Gardner and Shane Gersich had a goal and assist apiece for North Dakota (19-14-3), which won its third straight game for the first time since October.
Austin Poganski scored in the third period and Joel Janatuinen scored an empty-net goal.
North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson made 26 saves. He allowed only power-play goals by Jacob Benson and Jimmy Schuldt.
Goalie Jeff Smith made 31 saves for the Huskies (16-18-1).
The second game of the best-of-three series is Saturday.
