March 10, 2017 11:32 PM

Boeser's goal lifts North Dakota past St. Cloud St. 5-2

The Associated Press
GRAND FORKS, N.D.

Brock Boeser returned to the lineup and scored the game-winning goal as North Dakota opened the National Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs with a 5-2 win over St. Cloud State.

Boeser, who had been sidelined for two games with an injury, scored on the power play at 16:27 of the second period Friday.

Boeser, Rhett Gardner and Shane Gersich had a goal and assist apiece for North Dakota (19-14-3), which won its third straight game for the first time since October.

Austin Poganski scored in the third period and Joel Janatuinen scored an empty-net goal.

North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson made 26 saves. He allowed only power-play goals by Jacob Benson and Jimmy Schuldt.

Goalie Jeff Smith made 31 saves for the Huskies (16-18-1).

The second game of the best-of-three series is Saturday.

