Sports

March 11, 2017 2:39 PM

Lions announce 2 more signings, add Fells and Hayden

The Associated Press
ALLEN PARK, Mich.

The Detroit Lions have signed tight end Darren Fells and cornerback D.J. Hayden.

The Lions announced the moves Saturday and didn't disclose contract terms.

Fells spent the past three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He played in 14 games last season, starting seven, and he had 14 receptions for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Hayden, a first-round draft pick in 2013 by the Oakland Raiders, played four seasons for them. He started only two games last season, when he had to deal with a hamstring injury.

