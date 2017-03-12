Nets hold off Knicks 120-112 for 1st home win of 2017

1:04 Wyatt is learning how to walk with his wheelchair Pause

0:19 State College's Noah Woods talks about being named All-State in football

0:08 EMTs take Aylin Hernandez, an abduction victim, from a police cruiser

3:33 Video shows Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter dispute before arrest

1:33 James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

3:21 Michelle Orner has one of the best jobs at the Berkey Creamery

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse

1:02 Rings trailer

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish