March 12, 2017 9:37 PM

Troy women beat Louisiana 78-64, repeat as Sun Belt champs

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

ArJae' Saunders scored 13 points, Claresa Banks added 12 before each fouled out and Troy won back-to-back Sun Belt Conference Tournament championships after a 78-64 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Sunday night.

La'Tia Fils-Aime' added 12 points for third-seeded Troy (22-10), which will make its third appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Troy was up by 10 points with 1:33 left in the first half but had its lead cut to 36-30. Louisiana's Troi Swain scored 11 points in the half but the Ragin' Cajuns struggled from the floor at 24.2 percent.

After two Troy offensive rebounds, Amanda Mendoza made a corner 3-pointer for a 62-55 lead with 6:43 left in the fourth. Swain pulled Louisiana to 70-64 on a 3-pointer with 1:31 to go but they didn't score again.

Swain led No. 5 seed Louisiana (20-11) with 20 points on 8-of-15 shooting but the Ragin' Cajuns shot just 30.6 percent. Louisiana knocked off top-seeded Little Rock on Saturday by eight points and was seeking its first Sun Belt tourney crown.

