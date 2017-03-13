Penn State unveils 20-year plan to improve athletic facilities

Penn State athletics is preparing for a facelift.
As part of Penn State’s Facilities Master Plan, a 20-year project that was announced Monday morning, 11 new facilities are expected to be constructed with plans to renovate eight current complexes. The cost is not yet known.
The five “priority projects” — renovations to soccer’s Jeffrey Field, along with construction of four facilities in a Center of Excellence, indoor multi-sport practice facility, natatorium and indoor tennis facility — are slated to start within the first five years of the Facilities Master Plan and could begin as early as 2018.
Within the plan are also upgrades to Beaver Stadium likely no earlier than 2023, including an increase in chairback seating, new restrooms and concessions, wider concourses and additional premium seating options. There will also be a new parking deck just west of the venue.
Overall financial support for the facilities will be developed on a project-by-project basis and may include sources such as philanthropy, student support, athletics operational revenues, corporate partnerships and public-private partnerships.
A price for the Beaver Stadium renovations has not been released, but athletic director Sandy Barbour said Penn State will be seeking to raise at least $120 million in gifts for the five other major projects to commence.
With that, here are the details of those five undertakings:
▪ Center of Excellence: The new hub for Penn State’s student-athletes and coaches, the 450,000-square foot Center of Excellence will be constructed where the East Area Locker Room is currently located. It will “centralize services and other resources for student-athletes, including performance enhancement, sports performance, and sports science facilities as well as a nutrition center,” according to Penn State’s release. Additionally, the Center of Excellence will house the locker rooms and offices for the field hockey, soccer, lacrosse and tennis programs, with a 500-space parking facility under the center.
▪ Indoor practice facility: Similar to Holuba Hall, a new 108,000-square foot practice facility will be attached to the Center of Excellence. It’ll be an indoor space for all 31 Penn State sports, specializing as a space for baseball, softball, golf, lacrosse and soccer.
▪ Natatorium: A new 130,000-foot facility, including a 10-lane, 50-meter competition pool, a separate lap pool for campus recreation, and a diving well built for competition, will be constructed on the current location of McCoy Natatorium (corner of Bigler and Curtain roads) or near Penn State’s outdoor track on Porter Road. That decision is expected to be made in the coming months. There’ll be facilities for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams, seating for 2,500 spectators, and community locker rooms. McCoy Natatorium was built in 1967.
▪ Indoor tennis facility: The 100,000-square foot complex will feature 10 courts, whereas the current facility holds four courts. The structure, located west of the Field Hockey Complex, will be home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s tennis teams, provide seating for about 500 spectators and feature a pro shop.
▪ Jeffrey Field: The home to Penn State’s men’s and women’s soccer teams will undergo sizable upgrades, including new home and visiting locker facilities, covered seating on the west side of the stadium, better restrooms and concessions, a videoboard, lighting around the complex and media facilities. Jeffrey Field’s capacity, which is currently 5,000, will be about 4,000 after completion of the renovations.
In addition to all of this, more new facilities are expected to be built at some point in the plan’s 20 years. Those facilities include an All-Sports Museum (located at intersection of University Drive and Curtin Road), a basketball practice facility, a cross country team house, a golf clubhouse and indoor practice facility, an outdoor track, and an Olympic sport training facility.
Outside of Beaver Stadium and Jeffrey Field, renovations to the following facilities are also in the plan: Bryce Jordan Center, Lasch Football Building, Penn State Lacrosse Field, Multi-Sport Complex, Penn State Field Hockey Complex and Beard Field at Nittany Lion Softball Park.
This story will be updated as more details become available. A public forum to discuss the plan with Barbour is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Hintz Alumni Center.
