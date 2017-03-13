Haley Giedroc’s bat heating up for Penn State Altoona softball

Hayey Giedroc has recovered from a slow start at the plate to lead the Penn State Altoona softball team in hitting.
The sophomore shortstop from Bald Eagle Area was hitting .091 at one point this season but has since raised her average to .361 with five runs scored, 13 hits, two doubles, two triples and four RBIs.
The Mountain Lions are 4-8.
Baseball
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) has a 6.06 ERA and a 3-0 record. In 16 1/3 innings he has given up 27 hits and 14 runs, 11 earned, walked six and struck out 12.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA. In 12 innings he has allowed four hits, nine runs, four earned, walked 16 and struck out 12. Altoona is 7-7.
Mark Curtis (Philipsburg-Osceola, Shippensburg) has a 10.64 ERA and is 0-3. He has worked 11 innings and allowed 19 hits and 18 runs, 13 earned, while walking eight and striking out 12. Shippensburg is 3-8.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) has pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and 14 runs, 12 earned, while walking 12 and striking out three for a 24.92 ERA. Juniata is 4-10.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) has a 1.80 ERA and a 2-1 record. In five innings he has allowed three hits and one run, earned, while walking four and fanning nine. Millersville is 11-4.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) is 1-0 with a 12.16 ERA. He has worked five innings and allowed four hits and seven runs, all earned, while walking five and striking out eight. Morehead is 11-5.
Softball
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU Altoona) is hitting .179 with two runs scored, five hits, a triple and three RBI.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is 4-2 with a 1.81 ERA. In 46 1/3 innings she has given up 46 hits and 18 runs, 12 earned, while walking 19 and striking out 37. She is hitting .250 with a pair of runs scored, seven hits, four doubles and five RBIs.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .167 with a pair of singles. She is 0-2 in the circle with a 6.52 ERA. In 9 2/3 innings she has allowed 15 hits and nine runs, all earned, walked two and struck out one.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU Altoona) is hitting .278 with a pair of runs scored, 10 hits and an RBI.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) has a .222 average with a run scored, six hits, two doubles, a homer and five RBIs. Lowell is 5-8.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) has a .133 average with a run scored, two hits, a double and three RBIs. St. Francis is 21-8.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) is hitting .375 with 10 runs, 12 hits, a double, a triple, a homer and nine RBIs. Juniata is 4-6.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) has a .310 average with eight runs scored, nine hits, a pair of doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) is 0 for 3. Gannon is 10-5.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) has scored a run and worked one inning, allowing a pair of hits. Mt. Aloysius is 4-3.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 0-7 with an 8.37 ERA. In 33 1/3 innings she has given up 57 hits and 42 runs, 31 earned, while walking 11 and striking out 15. Delaware State is 1-15.
Track & field
Veronika Karpenko (State College, Louisville) has finished her freshman indoor season, posting her top leap of 18 feet, 2 1/4 inches in the long jump at the Indiana Relays and 38-6 3/4 in the triple jump to place 20th at the ACC championships.
Lacrosse
Olivia Stahl (State College, Savannah College of Art and Design) picked up four ground balls in a 23-11 win over Tennessee Wesleyan. SCAD is 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in NAIA Division I.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has started all seven games for Navy, which is 5-2.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has taken two shots and played in four games. LaSalle is 2-3.
Kendall Lovesick (State College, IUP) has one goal. IUP is 0-1, losing to Florida Tech, 16-12.
Caroline Friberg (State College, Drexel) has an assist. Drexel is 4-2.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has played in four games. Marymount is 5-1.
Brady Frank (State College, Widener) has two goals and two assists. Widener is 1-3
Basketball
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) is averaging 5.6 points with 63 rebounds, 27 assists, 13 steals and 10 blocks. Stony Brook (18-13) will meet UIC on Thursday in the CBI tournament.
Kyle Kanaskie (State College, Truman State) closed his career by averaging 5.5 points per game with 52 rebounds, 41 assists, a block and 22 steals. Truman State lost to Ferris State 86-78 to end its season with a 22-10 record.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) has a 2.4 scoring average with 39 rebounds, 13 assists and nine steals. UConn is 32-0 after winning the AAC title and is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, where it first faces Albany.
Comments