UConn wins NCAA opener with help from Kyla Irwin

The Connecticut Huskies extended their win streak to 108 straight games Saturday in a 116-55 rout of Albany in the first round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
State College graduate Kyla Irwin saw five minutes of court time, drilling her only field goal attempt for a 3-pointer and assisting on another basket.
The tournament’s top seed, which won its 25th straight NCAA contest, will meet former Big East rival Syracuse in the second round Monday night. The Huskies and Orange met in last year’s national title game.
