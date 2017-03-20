Philipsburg’s Jon Condo re-signs with Raiders

Philipsburg native and veteran long-snapper Jon Condo re-signed Monday with the Oakland Raiders, according to the team.
This will be his 12th season in the NFL and 11th year with the Silver and Black. Since 2007, he's played in all but three games for them.
"Super excited to be back; super excited also for the 2017 season," Condo said in a brief video released on the team's website. "Can't wait to get started; can't wait to see all my teammates coming in here."
Condo, 35, was an all-state linebacker at Philipsburg-Osceola, where he graduated in 2000. As a senior, he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards while recording more than 100 tackles and 13 sacks. He was also a three-year starter at catcher and the No. 1 wrestler as a senior.
247 sports rated the Maryland grad as the seventh-best NFL specialist in free agency this offseason.
Condo has played in 160 career NFL games and has twice made the Pro Bowl (2009, 2011).
Contract details were not immediately made available. But Condo earned a $1 million base salary last season, along with a signing bonus of $177,500.
