State College grad Oliver Dailey named ECAC Rookie of Week

The ECAC selected State College graduate Oliver Dailey as its Rookie of the Week for the week ending March 12.
Dailey earned his first collegiate win for Penn State Altoona by going six scoreless innings and allowing one hit, no runs, walking four and striking out eight in a 7-4 win over Cazenovia.
For the season he has a 1-2 record and a 5.09 ERA. In 17 2/3 innings he has allowed 11 hits and 16 runs, 10 earned, while walking 22 and striking out 12. Altoona is 7-8.
Baseball
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 3-0 with a 56.06 ERA. He has worked 16 1/3 innings and given up 27 hits and 18 runs, 13 earned, while walking six and striking out 12.
Mark Curtis (Philipsburg-Osceola, Shippensburg) is 0-3 with a 10.64 ERA. In 11 innings he has given up 19 hits and 18 earned runs, walking eight and striking out 12. Shippensburg is 3-8.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) has pitched in 4 1/3 innings and given up six hits and 14 runs, 12 earned, while walking 12 and striking out three. He is 0-0 with a 24.92 ERA. Juniata is 4-10.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) owns a 3-1 record and a 1.35 ERA. He has pitched 6 2/3 innings and given up four hits, an earned run, walked four and struck out 13. Millersville is 14-3 and was ranked No 14 in last week’s NCAA Division II poll.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) is hitting .364 with nine runs scored, eight hits, a double, three homers and seven RBIs. Furman is 10-8.
Dom Masullo (Bellefonte, Morehead State) has a 1-0 record and a 12.60 ERA. In five innings he has allowed four hits and seven runs, all earned, while walking five and striking out eight. Morehead State is 13-6.
Tyler Hall (State College, Clarion) is hitting .167 with a run scored, a hit and an RBI. Clarion is 3-6.
Softball
Allison Simpson (Bald Eagle Area, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .179 with two runs scored, five hits, a triple and three RBIs. Altoona is 4-8.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .250 with two runs scored, seven hits, four doubles and five RBIs. In the circle she is 4-2 with a 1.66 ERA. In 46 1/3 innings she has given up 45 hits and 18 runs, 11 earned, walked 19 and struck out 37.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU-Altoona) has a .361 batting average, five runs scored, 13 hits, two doubles, two triples and four RBIs.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is 0-2 with a 6.52 ERA. In 9 2/3 innings she has allowed 15 hits and nine runs, all earned, walked two and struck out one. She is hitting .167.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU Altoona) is hitting .278 with a pair of runs scored and 10 hits. She is also 3 for 3 in stolen base attempts.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) is hitting .263 with a run scored and 10 hits, four of them doubles, a homer and seven RBIs. Lowell is 7-12.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) has a .167 average with three runs scored, four hits, two doubles and four RBIs. St. Francis is 25-8.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) has a team-high .375 batting average with 10 runs scored, 12 hits, a double, a triple, a homer and nine RBIs. Juniata is 4-6.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) is hitting .310 with eight runs scored, nine hits, two doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs.
Rachel Bernier (Bellefonte, Juniata) has a 1-0 record and a 7.45 ERA. In 10 1/3 innings she has allowed 18 hits and 11 runs, all earned, walked one and struck out 10.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) is 0 for 3 in one game. Gannon is 10-5.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) is 0 for 4 at the plate with a run scored. She also has pitched one inning and allowed two hits. Mt. Aloysius is 5-4.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 1-7 with a 5.73 ERA. In 40 1/3 innings she has given up 62 hits and 44 runs, 33 earned, while walking 13 and striking out 21. Delaware State is 3-15.
Lacrosse
Brady Franks (State College Widener) has three goals and three assists and also three ground balls caused. Widener is 5-3.
Olivia Stahl (State College, Savannah College of Art & Design) had two groundballs caused, a draw control and caused a turnover in a 17-9 loss to Kutztown, dropping the Bees’ record to 4-1.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has eight groundballs caused, two draw controls and a turnover caused. Navy is 5-3.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has three groundballs caused and a draw control. LaSalle is 4-3.
Kendall Loviscky (State College, IUP) has three goals, a ground ball caused and a draw control. IUP is 1-2.
Caroline Friberg (State College, Drexel) has played in one game. Drexel is 4-3.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has three groundballs caused, two draw controls and three turnovers caused. Marymount is 6-2.
Track & field
Veronika Karpenko (State College, Louisville) finished sixth in the triple jump at the Yellow Jacket Invitational at Georgia Tech with a top lead of 36 feet, 5 1/2 inches.
Basketball
Bryan Sekunda (State College, Stony Brook) finished the season with a 5.8 scoring average, 67 rebounds, 29 assists, 16 steals and 10 blocks. Stony Brook’s season ended at 18-14 after a 71-69 loss to Illinois-Chicago in the CBI tournament.
Taylor Allison (State College, St. Francis) ended her season with a 1.3 scoring average. She had 23 rebounds, 27 assists, nine steals and three blocks. St. Francis finished 17-15 after falling 67-57 to Milwaukee in the second round of the WBI tournament.
Kyla Irwin (State College, UConn) took a 2.4 scoring average into Monday’s NCAA second-round game with Syracuse. She has played an average of 8.1 minutes for the Huskies (33-0) and has 39 rebounds, 14 assists and nine steals.
Comments