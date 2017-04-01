Kyla Irwin’s season at UConn comes to a stunning end

State College product Kyla Irwin, a backup forward on UConn, watched her freshman season end Friday night after her team’s NCAA record 111-game win streak was snapped at the buzzer.
The 6-foot-2 freshman didn’t play at all during Saturday night’s historic 66-64 overtime loss against Mississippi State in the Final Four. But she still played in 31 games this season — averaging 7.8 minutes — and finished her rookie campaign with 69 points, 40 rebounds, 14 assists and 10 steals.
UConn (36-1) trailed by as many as 16 during Friday night’s game. It had won four straight national championships.
At State College, Irwin was a four-year starter who finished her high school career with 2,032 points and 1,188 rebounds. As a senior, she averaged 26.5 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.2 blocked shots per game.
Mississippi State (34-4) will take on South Carolina (32-4) on Sunday in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship.
