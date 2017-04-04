Former Penns Valley athlete Kylie Orndorff shines in field events

Former Penns Valley field athlete Kylie Orndorff had a strong showing at the Frostburg Invitational over the weekend.
Orndorff, now at Juniata College, placed second in the hammer throw with a 33.24-meter effort and was third in the discus with a throw of 29.67 meters. Orndorff is a sophomore.
BASEBALL
Jared Dailey (State College, PSU-Altoona) is 3-2 with an 8.06 era. He has thrown 25 2/3 innings and allowed 44 hits and 30 runs, 23 earned, while walking nine and striking out 19.
Oliver Dailey (State College, PSU Altoona) is 1-2 with a 4.95 ERA. He has allowed 13 hits and 18 runs, 11 earned, while waking 25 and striking out 16 in 20 innings. Altoona is 9-13.
Mark Curtis (P-O, Shippensburg) is 2-3 with a 6.00 ERA. He has thrown 24 innings and allowed 32 hits, 21 runs, 16 earned, while walking 12 and striking out 26. Shippensburg is 9-13-1.
Caleb Pepperday (P-O, Juniata) is 0-0 with a 25.20 ERA. He has pitched five innings and given up nine hits and 17 runs, 14 earned, while walking 12 and striking out three. Juniata is 5-17.
Kyle Peterson (State College, Millersville) has a 1.17 ERA and a 3-1 record. He has pitched 7 2/3 innings and given up eight hits and a run, earned, while walking six and striking out 13. Millersville is 17-6.
Jason Costa (State College, Furman) has a .326 average. He has scored 11 runs and has 15 hits including two doubles, three homers 11 RBIs. Furman is 11-15.
Ty Hall (State College, Clarion) has a .167 average with a run scored, a single and an RBI.
Kyler Mellott (Bellefonte, Clarion) is 3-1 with a 6.23 ERA. In 21 2/3 innings he has given up 26 hits and 15 runs, all earned, while walking 10 and striking out six. Clarion is 7-12.
Dan Roan (Bellefonte, IUP) is 1-0 with a 7.71 ERA. In 9 1/3 innings he has given up 14 hits and nine runs, eight earned, while walking five and striking out seven. IUP is 5-13.
SOFTBALL
Allison Simpson (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .205 with two runs scored, nine hits, a double and six RBIs. Altoona is 7-11.
Kate Burge (P-O, PSU-Altoona) is 7-4 with a 1.77 ERA. In 83 innings she has given up 79 hits and 32 runs, 21 earned, while waking 29 and striking out 59. At the plate she is hitting .261 with two runs scored, 12 hits, six doubles and eight RBIs.
Haley Giedroc (BEA, PSU-Altoona) leads the team in hitting with a .352 average. She has scored seven times and has 19 hits, including two doubles and two triples and has driven in five runs.
Sidney Shultz (BEA, PSU-Altoona) is hitting .211 with a run scored and four hits. In the circle she is 0-2 with a 5.83 ERA. In 12 innings she has given up 18 hits and 10 runs, all earned, while walking five and striking out one.
Abby Showers (P-O, PSU Altoona) is second on the team in hitting with a .327 average. She has scored three runs and has 18 hits, two of which are doubles, and has four RBIs. She is also 5-for-5 in stolen bases.
Vanessa Cooper (Bellefonte, UMass-Lowell) has a .271 average with a run scored, 13 hits, four doubles, a homer and seven RBIs. Lowell is 9-13.
Mackenzie Burge (P-O, St. Francis) is hitting .167 with three runs scored, four hits, two doubles and four RBIs. St. Francis is 25-8.
Ally Baney (State College, Juniata) has a .353 average with 17 runs scored, 18 hits, a double, two triples and a homer. She has 12 RBIs.
Alyssa Shedlock (State College, Juniata) ws named the ECAC Rookie of the Week for the week ending March 26. For that week, she had 10 hits, including two doubles and two home runs, and recorded five RBIs and eight runs while hitting .625. For the season she is leading the team in hitting with a 444 average. She has registered 19 runs and has 24 hits, including six doubles, a triple and two homers. She has driven in 17 runs.
Rachel Bernier (Bellefonte, Juniata) is 3-1 with a 5.47 ERA. In 32 innings she has allowed 49 hits and 27 runs, 25 earned, while walking nine and striking out 20. She is hitting .412 with four runs scored, seven hits, a double and three RBIs.
Morgan Nyman (BEA, Gannon) is hitting .200 with two RBIs. Gannon is 15-6.
Stevi Confer (Bellefonte, Mt. Aloysius) has scored one run and in one inning has allowed two hits, two runs, both earned, walked two and struck out two. Mt. Aloysius is 9-7.
Hannah Shields (State College, Delaware State) is 4-8 with a 5.14 ERA. In 65 1/3 innings she has given up 90 hits and 61 runs, 48 earned, while walking 21 and striking out 36. Delaware State is 8-18.
TRACK
Emma Cousins (State College, Bucknell) was 86th in the 1,500-meter run in 4:58.44 at the Colonial Relays at William & Mary.
Kyle Adams (State College, Bucknell) was 15th in the 3,000-meter run in 8:46.60 at the Colonial Relays.
Carolyn Darr (Penns Valley, Delaware) ran on the fifth-place sprint medley relay team that posted a time of 4:04.66 at the Colonial Relays.
LACROSSE
Brady Franks (Sate College Widener) has five goals and four assists and has eight ground balls. Widener is 5-4.
Olivia Stahl (State College, SCAD) has 22 ground balls, six draw controls and 10 turnovers caused and has one goal. SCAD is 7-1.
Caitlin McLaughlin (State College, Navy) has played in 11 games and has two draw controls and one turnover caused. Navy is 8-3.
Renee Olivett (State College, LaSalle) has four ground balls, two turnovers caused and one draw control. LaSalle is 4-6.
Kendall Loviscky (State College, IUP) has three goals and two ground balls, one turnover caused and one draw control. IUP is 4-3.
Lauren Kelly (State College, Marymount) has four ground balls, two turnovers caused and two draw controls. Marymount is 9-4.
