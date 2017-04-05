Running store hosts group runs

On the evening of March 22, a group of people started to gather at Anthym Running in downtown State College. Instead of perusing the shop’s displays, though, they mingled and chatted. The group included a newlywed couple who had recently moved to State College, a graduate student from England and a young man training for the Pittsburgh Marathon.
It was a normal Wednesday evening for the store, which hosts a weekly group run. On this particular March evening, two main topics of conversation emerged — extended evening daylight that would allow for a run on the golf course path instead of the sidewalks and a sales rep from Hoka One One who brought the brand’s ultra-cushioned shoes for runners to try. About half of the runners took advantage of the opportunity to try the shoes.
Glenn Young, who recently relocated from Pittsburgh to State College with his wife Leah, said the group motivated him to get out for a run.
“I wouldn’t have run tonight otherwise,” he said when the group gathered back at the store after the run.
As some runners departed into the evening, others helped the store’s marketing manager, Anne Williams, move displays away from the center of the store. Williams, who joined the store’s staff when it first opened in May 2015, is a certified yoga instructor and leads a 30-minute yoga practice after each Wednesday group run.
Williams said the store’s employees take turns leading the Wednesday evening runs, and for bigger groups they split into various paced groups.
“This job has made me more into running,” said Williams, who acknowledged she had an “on again, off again” relationship with running
The Wednesday group runs start at 6:30 p.m., with yoga at 7:30. Anthym also offers a Sunday long run, led by a community “running ambassador,” and a new training program called Starting Line to help people run a first 5K. The first session started Monday, but runners interested in future training programs or flexible enrollment for Starting Line can contact Anne Williams at 814-308-9196 or Anne.Williams@anthym.com. A full schedule of Anthym’s events can be found on the store’s website at www.anthym.com/events.
Local race results
▪ Patrick Singletary won the Laurel Run Switchbacker 10K on March 4, in 40 minutes, 20 seconds. The course which climbs 3 miles up Laurel Run Road in Rothrock State Forest and then back down to Tussey Mountain Ski Area. Meira Minard was second overall and the first woman in 45:17.
▪ The PI Day 5K, originally scheduled for March 14, was rescheduled to March 18 because of a blizzard. Though driving conditions were no longer hazardous, runners still had to navigate stretches of knee-high snow on the course in Circleville Park — but were rewarded at the end with slices of pie. Alan Effrig was first overall in 22:16, and Erica Pitcavage was third overall and the first woman in 23:16.
▪ Andrew Maguire won the Run with the Law 5K on Saturday in 19:10. Kelly Lehtonen was third overall and the first woman in 22:36.
▪ Meira Minard won the women’s race at the Mile Run Trail Challenge half-marathon on Saturday, navigating a wet, muddy course with almost 4,000 feet of elevation change in 1:49:18. Matt Lipsey was first overall in 1:31:55.
Race calendar
▪ FaithCentre 5K and “King of the Hills” 10K, 10 a.m., Saturday, Bellefonte Area Middle School. Benefits FaithCentre Food Bank and Pet Food Pantry of Centre County. Open to walkers and runners; dog and family friendly. Awards for the top runners in both races. Online registration: www.faithcentre.info. For more information, contact Nicole Summers at nsummers@faithcentre.info.
▪ Tussey to Whipple 11-miler, 9 a.m., Sunday, Tussey Mountain Ski Area. A Tussey Teaser race taking runners through the first three legs of the Tussey Mountainback course. Runners arrange their own transportation from the finish at Whipple Dam State Park. No registration fee. Website: http://tusseymountainback.com/events/tussey-teasers.
▪ NVRC Rodney Myers Memorial Run Around Egg Hill 10 Miler and Relay, 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Gregg Township Elementary School, Spring Mills. Solo and two- or three-person relay options. Benefits Penns Valley Area School District track and cross country programs. Website: http://keleitzel.com/egghill. For more information, contact rodneymyersegghill@gmail.com.
▪ Tree Hugger Trot 5K, 10 a.m., April 22, Pennsylvania Military Museum, Boalsburg. Benefits Nittany Valley Charter School. Online registration: https://treehuggertrot5k.eventsmart.com.
▪ Trail 2 Wine 5K, 9:30 a.m., April 30, Mt. Nittany Winery, 300 Houser Road, Centre Hall. Presented by Left Right Repeat. Includes timing and a wine tasting. Benefits ClearWater Conservancy. Website: www.leftrightrepeat.net.
Tara Murray writes a monthly running column for the Centre Daily Times. She can be reached via email at taraemily@gmail.com.
Comments